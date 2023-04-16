RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

|
"Tonight was a struggle for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. From start to finish, the balance was not where we needed it to be. Our No. 21 Camaro fired off tight across the middle and once I got to the center of the corner, I would have to park the car in order to turn, which then got me bumped from the rear. As soon as I touched the throttle, I spun the tires and got sideways. Andy Street (crew chief) and the guys kept making adjustments on each pit stop, but nothing seemed to help the overall balance. We have a strong Richard Childress Racing group and will go back to the shop to see what needs to be better before coming back in the fall. Our team has proven to be one of the best on superspeedways, so looking forward to Talladega Superspeedway next week."
-Austin Hill