RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

“This Richard Childress Racing team prepared a strong Whelen Chevrolet for Martinsville Speedway. We’ve had really good races lately but something always happens at the closing point of the races and tonight was no exception. We had a great qualifying run but we started in the back due to unapproved adjustments. Even with starting at the back, we were able to work our way up front. We got up to sixth or seventh late in Stage 3, but there’s no respect at the end of these races. We were all packed together battling for position at the end of the race. The No. 11 car got around me and then the No. 10 car went three-wide and shoved me into the No. 25 car up the racetrack. They went by, and another car bulldozes us out of the way. I caught the No. 19’s left-rear quarter and spun because of it. It’s a shame to run that strong only to lose all of those positions on the last lap. We’ll regroup and head to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend. RCR and ECR build fast Chevrolets and I can’t wait to get another shot at a superspeedway.” -Sheldon Creed