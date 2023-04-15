NXS: What to watch for in the Call811.com 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Going back to 1982 when Sam Ard first won his first of four Xfinity Series events at Martinsville, in total 25 drivers have won in the 39 events held at the track.

Dash 4 Cash: Following their finishing position in Richmond two weeks ago, Allgaier, Berry, Smith and Nemechek will all be going for the second $100,000 bonus of the season. Allgaier has already collected the first bonus of the year and has made five starts at Martinsville with three top-five finishes including a fifth-place finish in the fall event last year.

Previous winners: Only two previous winners are entered this weekend with two teammates, josh Berry and Brandon Jones entered. Berry took home the win after starting in 29th in 2021 and Jones taking the win in 2022, Jones has also posted one pole and two top-five finishes.

ROTY Update: Chandler Smith moving to Kaulig Racing this season has already secured a win and his spot in the playoffs along with leading the ROTY standings with 253 points, Sammy Smith driving for Joe Gibbs is 50 points behind with 203 points.

Xfinity Series Debut: One driver this weekend will make attempt to make their debut in the Xfinity Series with Kaden Honeycutt joining CHK Racing and Corey Heim who has announced will make his debut for Sam Hunt Racing at Dover Motor Speedway in a few weeks.