Xfinity Series News
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Martinsville Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Call811.com Before You Dig 250
  • Date: Saturday, April 15
  • Time: 7:30PM ET
  • Track: Martinsville Speedway
  • Distance: 250 laps / 131.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 60 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Stage 2: 60 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Final Stage: 130 laps, ends Lap 250
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 14
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 14
  • Time: 5:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | Two Laps | One Round
 
NXS MARTINSVILLE STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 15th (Griffith - 2022)
Best Finish: 15th (Griffith - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, alongside teammate Connor Mosack who is driving the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • Grala will make his track debut in the NXS at Martinsville Speedway.
  • He has four (4) career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, including one top-10 finish.
  • Additionally, he has contended for the win in the Martinsville 300 late model stock car event at the half-mile.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 for its second of multiple races in 2023.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Martinsville, and I’m so glad to be going back. When I was young, I had the field covered in the big late model event there but a mechanical failure late in the race ended my day. I raced there a handful of times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series too and always did well, but the finish never seemed to come together, so I feel like the track owes me a bit. We’re still riding the momentum of our run at Richmond, and even though Martinsville is a very different track, I’m hoping that we can be just as strong once again considering it’s also a short track. The weekend off has been a nice reset, but I’m already impatiently waiting to get back behind the wheel and have some fun in our No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
