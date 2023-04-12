RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Martinsville Speedway

" It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Martinsville, and I’m so glad to be going back. When I was young, I had the field covered in the big late model event there but a mechanical failure late in the race ended my day. I raced there a handful of times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series too and always did well, but the finish never seemed to come together, so I feel like the track owes me a bit. We’re still riding the momentum of our run at Richmond, and even though Martinsville is a very different track, I’m hoping that we can be just as strong once again considering it’s also a short track. The weekend off has been a nice reset, but I’m already impatiently waiting to get back behind the wheel and have some fun in our No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra. "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra