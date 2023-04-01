Sunday, Apr 02

RCR NXS Race Report: Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Apr 01 48
RCR NXS Race Report: Richmond Raceway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed Finishes Sixth in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway
 

6th

6th

7th

“My Whelen Chevrolet started off tight in the first stage and having no practice and qualifying made the day tougher, but my team was fast on pit road and crew chief Jeff Stankawicz made good changes to the No. 2 Camaro. We were able to keep our Chevy in the top-10 all day. I didn’t think we were a sixth-place car and to survive like we did picking up Stage Points and having a fast Chevrolet is great for our Richard Childress Racing team. Richmond Raceway is my worst track so today was probably the most fun I’ve had in a race car. We need to keep working. We’ve had good weekends going and have gained a lot of points. If we keep running like this, we’re going to win soon. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family next weekend and we will be ready to race at Martinsville Speedway in two weeks."

-Sheldon Creed

Top-10 Finish for Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team at Richmond Raceway
 

9th

18th

1st

“Another top-10 finish for our United Rentals Chevrolet. With practice and qualifying getting rained out this morning, we weren’t sure of how our No. 21 Camaro was going to handle and since we had a tough race last week, we had to start mid-pack. I was able to steadily gain positions and be right outside the top-10 at the competition caution. The longer we ran, the tighter I got across the middle though. I needed help at the quarter mark of the corner to get a good drive off. I did my best to not abuse the tires, but unfortunately our car fell off quite a bit. On one run, I lost my right front and the next run, I lost the rears more than the fronts. My team kept working hard throughout the entire race and we were able to bring home a ninth-place finish. Overall, it was a solid day for our Richard Childress Racing team heading into our first off-week.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

