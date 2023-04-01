RCR NXS Race Report: Richmond Raceway

“Another top-10 finish for our United Rentals Chevrolet. With practice and qualifying getting rained out this morning, we weren’t sure of how our No. 21 Camaro was going to handle and since we had a tough race last week, we had to start mid-pack. I was able to steadily gain positions and be right outside the top-10 at the competition caution. The longer we ran, the tighter I got across the middle though. I needed help at the quarter mark of the corner to get a good drive off. I did my best to not abuse the tires, but unfortunately our car fell off quite a bit. On one run, I lost my right front and the next run, I lost the rears more than the fronts. My team kept working hard throughout the entire race and we were able to bring home a ninth-place finish. Overall, it was a solid day for our Richard Childress Racing team heading into our first off-week.” -Austin Hill