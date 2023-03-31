Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Richmond Raceway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Richmond Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS will first hit the Richmond Raceway at 8:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on FS1 apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) coverage Saturday morning.





Starting Position; Directly after practice at 8:35 AM ET, Retzlaff and the No. 31 team will move into qualifying for the Toyota Care 250. A single-car two-lap session will be used to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoons Toyota Care 250. Retzlaff will roll off 27th for his two qualifying laps based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE on FS1 at 8:30 AM ET.







Richmond Raceway Stats; Saturday's NXS Toyota Care 250 will mark Retzlaff's second NXS start at Richmond Raceway. In 2022, in only his second NXS start Retzlaff would lay down an eye turning qualifying lap on the 0.75-mile Virginia oval to start in the 10th position. Maintaining his position and speed throughout the day Retzlaff would complete the 250-laps in the 10th spot to claim his first NXS Top-Ten finish.



Featured Partner







FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.



To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 W. G. SPEEKS / Contractor Rewards

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Richmond Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; Halifax, Va. native Jeb Burton and the No. 27 W.G. SPEEKS / Contractor Rewards Chevrolet Camaro SS will first hit the Richmond Raceway at 8:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session.





Starting Position; Directly after practice at 8:35 AM ET, Burton and the No. 27 team will move into qualifying for the Toyota Care 250. Burton will roll off 25th for his two qualifying laps based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week.





Richmond Raceway Stats; Making his eighth NXS start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday's NXS Toyota Care 250, Burton holds an average finish of 15.0 in seven previous starts. Capturing a career best second place finish in September of 2020. Burton holds a 98.7% lap completion rate with 1628 laps completed of the attempted 1649. Last season Burton put on a driving clinic on his way to the front. Starting in the last position, Burton would drive himself thru the field to finish in the 11th spot at the completion of the 250-laps.

