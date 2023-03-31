Brett Moffitt | AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the seventh of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), AM Racing fielded an entry in the XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden. Bearden who is also a mechanic at AM Racing impressed during qualifying, delivering the 14th quickest lap aboard his No. 22 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Ford F-150 for his second career Truck Series start. During the race, Bearden maintained a spot safely inside the top-15, until he was spun late in the race by another competitor. He rebounded in the closing laps maneuvering from 29th to 22nd at the checkered flag. Josh Reaume will drive the team’s entry on Saturday, April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway aboard the No. 22 JAG Metals Ford F-150. Mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self returns to action on dirt also on April 1 at Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, South Carolina. Self-visited Victory Lane on March 18 with AM Racing’s Dirt Division in the American Racer Modified Tour at Harris Speedway in Rutherfordton, N.C. Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 will mark Moffitt’s fourth start at the 0.750-mile, D-shaped, asphalt race track. In his previous three efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and two top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 fall edition of the Go Bowling 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of sixth after starting 20th for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series and two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Richmond. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 11 starts throughout his career earning two top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 19.6. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 90 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 90 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Circuit of the Americas | Pit Boss 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled the first road course race of the season. Despite continuing to show speed in their No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang throughout the race weekend, the team was plagued with mechanical hiccups that hindered the team during qualifying and the race. The team left Austin, Texas with a frustrating 34th-place finish. In six races this season, Moffit has delivered two top-10s, three top-15s and an average finish of 18.8. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 105th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his fifth race at Richmond Raceway. In his previous 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).