Donate Life Virginia and NASCAR driver Joey Gase host ‘Handprints of Hope’

Donate Life Virginia and NASCAR driver Joey Gase will host Handprints of Hope event. Symbolizing all the hands involved in this life-saving mission, DMV employees and Donate Life Virginia members will add their painted handprints to Gase’s Donate Life Virginia #35 car. At the age of 18, Joey tragically lost his mother to a sudden brain aneurysm. Faced with a difficult decision, he and his family decided to donate his mother's organs. Gase developed a passion for educating others on the need of organ, eye and tissue donation and honoring all of those affected by it. His car regularly features the face of his mother and other donors, making his one of the most unique cars in NASCAR.



Donate Life Virginia will feature Viola Barnes, a Virginia DMV employee and patient waiting for a kidney transplant, on the bumper of the Donate Life Virginia #35 for the ToyotaCare 250 race at Richmond Raceway on April 1.



Media are invited to attend. This event is not open to the public.



WHAT: Handprints of Hope with NASCAR driver Joey Gase and the #35 Donate Life Virginia car



WHEN: Thursday, March 30 11:30 a.m.

Arrive on time to get video of people adding handprints to car



WHERE: Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

2300 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23269

Event will be in parking lot C located near DMV Drive and W. Leigh St



WHO: Interviews with NASCAR driver Joey Gase, Donate Life Virginia’s Lara Malbon,

Virginia DMV employee Viola Barnes and people who added handprints to the

#35 Donate Life Virginia car



Donate Life Virginia manages the state’s registry for organ, eye and tissue donation. One person can save eight lives and heal 75 others by registering to become a donor. Right now, 2,400 Virginians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. More than 90% of donor designations come through the DMV. Register your decision the next time you are at the Virginia DMV or online at DonateLifeVirginia.org.

Joey Gase Racing PR