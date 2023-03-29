Wednesday, Mar 29

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Richmond Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Toyota Care 250
  • Date: Saturday, April 1
  • Time: 1:00PM ET
  • Track: Richmond Raceway
  • Distance: 250 laps / 187.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 75 laps, ends Lap 75
  • Stage 2: 75 laps, ends Lap 150
  • Final Stage: 100 laps, ends Lap 250
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 8:00AM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 8:30AM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | Two Laps | One Round
 
NXS RICHMOND STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 7th
Best Finish: 9th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 27th (Nemechek - 2021)
Best Finish: 3rd (Nemechek - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday afternoon at Richmond Raceway, alongside teammate Connor Mosack who is driving the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • Grala has four NXS career starts at the .75-mile track.
  • He has collected two top-10 finishes in his most recent starts at the Richmond, Virginia short track.
 
  • Additionally, Grala has a single NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m excited about some short track racing this weekend. I’ve always been a big fan of Richmond’s abrasive track surface and the patience and discipline you need to have all day. It reminds me of late model racing and growing up at places like Myrtle Beach and Hickory. I’ve always done well at those types of tracks. I’ve finished in the Top-10 in my last couple of Xfinity Series races at Richmond, and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’ll take to do that again with Sam Hunt Racing. I’ve got a good feeling about this one, so hopefully, we’ll put our Toyota GR Supra up front all day."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra
 
