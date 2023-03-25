Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Circuit of the Americas

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Circuit of the Americas

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of the 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would record a fastest lap of 139.659 at 87.900 mph on Lap-5 of his 7-lap session putting him 35th fastest of the 42 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas.





– Starting Position; Directly after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250. In 2023, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. Retzlaff would lay down a fast lap of 138.436 at 88.676 mph in Group A putting the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 17th in the group at the end of the 15 minutes failing to transfer on to the fast-10. At the conclusion of qualifying Retzlaff would rely on an owner’s points provisional to start Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 outside Row 17 in the 34th position.







– Circuit of the Americas Stats; Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 will mark Retzlaff’s first career start at COTA and first career Road Course race.







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.



To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 State Water Heaters / HeartBeat Heart Sauce Co.

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Circuit of the Americas

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of the 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would record a fastest lap of 137.344 at 89.381 mph on Lap-1 of his 5-lap session putting him 18th fastest of the 42 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas.





– Starting Position; Directly after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250. In 2023, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. Burton would run a fast lap of 135.646 at 90.500 mph in Group B putting the No. 27 State Water Heaters / HeartBeat Hot Sauce Co. Chevrolet Camaro SS 11th fastest in the group at the end of the 15 minutes failing to transfer on to the fast-10. At the conclusion of qualifying Burton will start Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 inside Row 11 in the 21st position.





– Circuit of the Americas Stats; Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 will mark Burton’s third career start at COTA in NXS competition. In two previous starts Burton holds an average finish of 16.5 with a career best of 10th coming in May of 2021.

- State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.



- HeartBeat Hot Sauce Co.; Founded in 2015. A hobby of making hot sauce for ourselves at home quickly ignited into a full-fledged production company after word of mouth spread throughout our home town of Thunder Bay and beyond. All of our sauces are made with maximum flavor and balance in mind. Each sauce is bright, bold, healthy, and deliciously unique. We ferment our peppers using traditional methods before we cook them with a few simple, high-quality ingredients. We add no water, thickening agents or chemical preservatives of any kind making our sauce as natural as it gets. All of our recipes are proudly developed, cooked, bottled, packaged, and distributed from our dedicated facility in the South Core of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Our goal is to get Heartbeat Hot Sauce in to as many hands as possible, while maintaining our small batch process. See all of our HeatBeat Hot Sauce products online at HeartBeatHotSauce.com

