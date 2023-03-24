Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

New Home: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Fast Start: With a career-best seventh-place finish earned at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with RSS Racing and two respectable top-15 finishes with Joe Gibbs Racing at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway respectively, Graf enters Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas 19th in the championship point standings. RSS Racing’s No. 38 team has also had a solid start to 2023 – which has the team a respectable 21st in the owner championship standings likely guaranteeing Graf into Saturday afternoon’s starting field. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250. COTA marks the sixth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and 15th race overall from 2021 to 2023 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. The first road course of the season will mark the company’s first event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing respectively. Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar. G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times. With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold! Thanks For Your Support: With just 15 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a new commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250 will mark Graf’s second start at the 3.42-mile road course In his COTA debut last March, he delivered a 34th-place finish after experiencing mechanical gremlins throughout the 46-lap event after qualifying on speed in the 31st position. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 28.5 and an average result of 26.5. Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Graf and the RSS Racing team showcased the No. 38 JACOB Companies Ford Mustang in the fifth Xfinity Series race of the season. Without the benefit of practice or qualifying due to inclement weather, Graf continued to showcase speed in his new tenure at RSS Racing but late-race contact with another car caused significant front-end damage to his automobile hindering him in the green-white-checkered finish. Still, Graf clung to the lead lap and recorded a 25th-place effort. His finish was second best of the RSS Racing trio. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 269th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his second race at the prestigious road racing facility in the Lone Star State In his previous 268 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 307th career Xfinity Series start overall and third at COTA. His best Xfinity COTA track finish occurred in the 2022 Pit Boss 250, where he finished 11th after starting 35th for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Kyle Sieg is set to make his 24th career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Circuit of the Americas. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube. For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).