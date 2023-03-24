Brett Moffitt | AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: In addition to Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will field an entry in Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will drive the team’s No. 22 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Ford F-150 in his second career Truck Series start as the opening act for the Xfinity Series on March 25. Mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self went to Victory Lane this past Saturday night with AM Racing’s Dirt Division. Self-netted his first win of the season in the American Racer Modified Tour at Harris Speedway in Rutherfordton, N.C. Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the 3.42-mile road course In his previous two efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and two top-12 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2022 spring edition of the Pit Boss 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of seventh after starting 13th for Our Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 13 starts throughout his career earning one top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.5. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 89 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. In addition to 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team continued to showcase their speed in their race cars in the fifth race of the 2023 season. Without the benefit of practice or qualifying, Moffitt quickly advanced from his 12th place starting position aboard the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang – last weekend dubbed in a retro black paint scheme. The Statesville, N.C.-based team remained a factor throughout the race, including finding themselves in contention for the win on a green-white-checkered restart in Stage 3. Ultimately, Moffitt finished sixth – recording the best Xfinity Series finish for AM Racing in just their fifth race. In five races this season, Moffit has delivered two top-10s, three top-15s and an average finish of 15.8. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 104th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his third race at the prestigious road course in Austin, Texas. In his previous 103 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. 