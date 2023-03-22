Rush Truck Centers Racing: Aric Almirola COTA NXS Advance

What made you want to run more road courses this year? “Road-course racing has always been a style of racing that I have to work to improve and experience, and repetition is the best way to do it. As soon as we got back from Atlanta last weekend, I jumped in the Xfinity simulator to get a head start on this weekend. The simulator is a great tool to get reps in and familiarize yourself with the track, but nothing beats putting yourself in real race situations as much as possible. I didn’t get a lot of opportunities to run road courses in the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series, really, so this year it was a big goal to get behind the wheel on Saturday and hopefully have a car capable of running up front and contending for the win.” Your last doubleheader weekend came in 2018 at Watkins Glen, and you finished fifth in the Xfinity Series car. Will you be a little rusty when you get behind the wheel for Xfinity Series practice on Friday? “Yeah, in 2018 we had a great year. I was fortunate to race the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen and we had a really good finish. I think anyone getting in a car that you haven’t driven in years will feel rusty, but that’s what practice is for. Last year, we had to get in a brand new NextGen car and everyone was new to it and picked it up right away. That’s why we are here at the top level of auto racing. I’m really looking forward to it. When I found out I was able to run the Pit Boss 250 at COTA, I was really excited. I get to race all weekend. Who wouldn’t love that?” TSC PR