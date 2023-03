“I’m really looking forward to going to COTA for my first time in the Xfinity car. It’s been a rough two weeks for us, and it will be great to go to a track I’m familiar with to have a solid result. Although I’ve only been there twice, I’ve had strong runs and I believe that will correlate to this coming weekend. We’ve had top 10 speed in both races so far, and now we need to capitalize on it."

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra