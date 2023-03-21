RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Circuit of the Americas

" COTA should be a good place for us to turn our luck around for the season. We’ve had speed every week, but we have had things out of our control affect our finish. Everyone at Sam Hunt Racing has continued to push and work as hard as they can to get results, so it would feel really good to finally deliver for them this weekend. I feel like COTA is one of my best tracks. I’ve won a couple sports car races there, battled for the win in Trucks, and even ran with the top guys in Cup last year. Hopefully we can put our Fire Dept. Coffee Supra up front and gather some points. "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra