Houston Based Sports-Technology Start Up, BeONE Sports, Chooses Brennan Poole and JD Motorsports to “Show Off” Their Technology

JD Motorsports and veteran driver Brennan Poole have partnered up with BeONE Sports, a Houston-based, sports-technology company focused on advanced athletic training and performance analysis. The two teams are working together to find speed and increased performance, using computer vision algorithms and the BeONE Sports patent-pending technology “comparative training.”

BeONE Sports has developed cutting-edge, sports training technology based on body mechanics within any sport. They’ve developed a platform where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into the technology, creating a “proxy for perfect” training. Using any mobile device, aspiring athletes can learn from the catalog of college and professional athletes in the platform. Users receive immediate feedback on technique and body-position improvements, and BeONE Sports is revolutionizing the use of NIL to “Train it Forward.”

“I have brought many new partners to our NASCAR team over the years,” said Tony Priscaro, VP, Sales and Marketing for JD Motorsports. “However, BeONE Sports is a partner I couldn’t be more excited about. Their technology will not only help our race team, but it will also help every NASCAR fan. Everyone has or knows someone who is involved in a sport at the youth level on up. BeONE Sports can help all of them achieve their performance goals.”

“This technology is really amazing,” said Brennan Poole, driver of the No. 6 BeONE Sports Chevrolet. “I am going to use it myself, to see how I stack up.”

BeONE Sports will also share their space with several of their supporting companies: Code Launch, Evolution Fitness & Sports Training, Cioffi Combine, The Texas Heart Institute, Icon Source, Brinx.TV, The NIL House, ResQ TRX, Stop Soldier Suicide, and American Dream Autosport .

The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit Of The Americas is live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

