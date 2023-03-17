RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Pre Race

|
SS GreenLight Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series History...Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C. ,-based team has made more than 350 starts with multiple drivers. These include Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Ross Chastain. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.
SS GreenLight Racing Statistics