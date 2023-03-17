Georgia-based Walton Press and JD Motorsports partner to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway

JD Motorsports and new printing partner Walton Press are set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with Walton Press, a full-service traditional and digital printing company based in Monroe, GA. Walton Press will sponsor Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. During the 2023 season, Walton Press will be the exclusive print partner for JD Motorsports and will handle the printing of their driver hero cards.

“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Walton Press Chevy,” said Poole. “It is great to be able to represent a Georgia-based company that is approaching its 125 year anniversary. I know the team at Walton Press have a customer-first focus, which is something I truly respect.”

“This partnership with JD Motorsports represents our first foray into NASCAR, and my wonderful team at Walton Press is very excited to be partnering with the team at JD Motorsports this season,” said Stuart Christian, president of Walton Press. “The Walton Press family, and also our customers, will be cheering loudly for Brennan on Saturday.”

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. EST.

