First Time Nascar Sponsor followme.LLC Partners With Gray Gaulding at Atlanta

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR Xfinity driver Gray Gaulding are proud to announce their most recent partner FollowMe Global Business Solutions, LLC (www.followme.llc) and their participation at multiple Xfinity race events throughout the 2023 race season. The partnership will debut at this coming Saturday’s March 18th “Raptor King of Tough 250” race occurring at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gaulding is looking forward to returning to Atlanta after a challenging West-Coast swing that included right-front blowouts at both Fontana and Phoenix. “I cannot be more excited to debut our new partner FollowMe.llc this weekend at Atlanta. Jason and his team are helping guide and motivate businesses to be more successful which really inspires me as a professional race car driver. NASCAR is a sport that is so dependent on teamwork including with our sponsors and I am excited to see what we can build together starting at Atlanta this weekend and throughout the 2023 season.”

“We, at FollowMe Global Business Solutions, LLC (www.followme.llc), are very proud and excited to be a sponsor for Gray Gaulding, the great Number 08, and to work along with Standout Management Group. As this is a new venture for us, we are extremely pleased with the direction and guidance gained from Kenneth Cameron”, stated CEO Jason Slaughter. “We look forward to being a part of the NASCAR family and fans as a sponsor. Our goal is to increase the viewer ship among the African American community in such an AWESOME sport. We feel that our sponsorship of Gray Gaulding in that Black and Old Gold number 08 car will definitely grab attention.”

Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 at 5:00 PM ET Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

SMG PR