“Atlanta is going to be a little bit of an unknown, but I’m ready to get back in the car and have a good run after Phoenix. The track changed from the spring race to the fall race last year, and with no practice the first real laps at speed will be in the race. I learned a lot last weekend, and will be able to apply some of that to Atlanta."

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra