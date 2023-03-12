RACE REPORT: United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

"In practice, I felt like we had really good long-run speed, solidly in the Top-10, if not better. Qualifying wasn't great, I over-drove Turn One. I thought we were going to be pretty tight, but we were really loose, so we started at the back. We were going to take our time in the first stage, working our way forward, keeping the fenders on it. We knew we had a good GR Supra, so we were steadily making our way through the field, and I put myself in a bad position on one of the restarts on the bottom. I got loose and the air sucked off my door and backed it into the fence with the left side pretty good. The damage killed our chances of driving back toward the front. We maintained where we were even though we were racing pretty hard. It was hard to make up much ground after that damage. We were competing around 18th most of the final stage, but ended up really tight at the end and couldn't gain positions. Overall, I learned a lot and I know we brought a good car, so I'm hoping we can take that and have a great weekend in Atlanta. - Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra