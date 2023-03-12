Sunday, Mar 12

RCR NXS Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Recover from Spin to Earn Strong Top-Three Finish at Phoenix Raceway
 

3rd

5th

11th

"My Whelen Chevrolet was fast today, and it feels great to leave Phoenix Raceway with a top-three finish and some forward movement in the points standings. Our Chevy worked well on both the bottom and the top of the track, especially 15 to 20 laps into a run. We had a strong race going when the No. 8 car knocked the No. 16 into me and I spun in Turns 3 and 4. We had to come down pit road and put on old tires on, and it was hard to get the track position back. This RCR team was up for the challenge and never gave up, though. On that restart near the end, our Chevy had a ton of grip. We probably had a fifth to 10th-place car but ended up third on the last lap when the No. 10 car and the No. 16 car got together. I'm happy we were able to bounce back and have a decent finish. It was a good points day, and I'm proud of my RCR and ECR team's work today. I'm looking forward to racing next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and continuing this positive momentum."

 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Team Show Speed and Bring Home a Seventh-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway
 

7th

8th

1st

“Our United Rentals Chevrolet fired off extremely loose but got tighter as the run went on in the opening stage. The adjustments that Andy Street and my guys made helped as the race went on, but overall, it just took a little too long for our Camaro to come in. As a team, we have focused on gaining long run speed – which helped us last week in Vegas – but we needed more short run speed today to be competing for the win at the end. The restarts were tough throughout the entire race. If I went way down on the bottom, I would get stuck, but the bottom would also provide room to make moves. While I’m frustrated with a seventh-place finish, I can’t lose sight of the fact that our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team is having a great start to the season. Four races in and we haven’t finished worse than seventh. I’m excited for Atlanta Motor Speedway next week and hopefully we will have another shot at a win.”

-Austin Hill

