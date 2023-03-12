RCR NXS Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

"My Whelen Chevrolet was fast today, and it feels great to leave Phoenix Raceway with a top-three finish and some forward movement in the points standings. Our Chevy worked well on both the bottom and the top of the track, especially 15 to 20 laps into a run. We had a strong race going when the No. 8 car knocked the No. 16 into me and I spun in Turns 3 and 4. We had to come down pit road and put on old tires on, and it was hard to get the track position back. This RCR team was up for the challenge and never gave up, though. On that restart near the end, our Chevy had a ton of grip. We probably had a fifth to 10th-place car but ended up third on the last lap when the No. 10 car and the No. 16 car got together. I'm happy we were able to bounce back and have a decent finish. It was a good points day, and I'm proud of my RCR and ECR team's work today. I'm looking forward to racing next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and continuing this positive momentum." -Sheldon Creed