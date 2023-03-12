Sammy Smith Scores First Career Xfinity Series Win

Toyota development driver Sammy Smith earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon. The 18-year-old Iowa-native led 92 of 200 laps to win in just his 13th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start. Ryan Truex completed a Joe Gibbs Racing top-two sweep as the New Jersey-native tied his career-best result with a runner-up finish.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway

Race 4 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, SAMMY SMITH

2nd, RYAN TRUEX

3rd, Sheldon Creed*

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, Chandler Smith*

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

24th, CONNOR MOSACK

26th, JOEY GASE

34th, KAZ GRALA

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What did it take to get to this point?

“It was tough with all of these restarts. I just got to thank everyone on this Pilot Flying J team, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt, Renda Group, Sinclair, Toyota, JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) guys – everybody on this 18 team that gave me an awesome car.”

What did it take to get to this point in your career?

“A lot of hard work and a lot of great people behind me. Without all these guys – and Pilot Flying J, TMC and Toyota, I wouldn’t be here.”

What does it mean to be in victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

“It is amazing. It’s a dream come true – just thanks to Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt Group, Renda Group, Toyota – all of the guys on the JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) team for giving me this opportunity. It is awesome.”

RYAN TRUEX, No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

You got it going when it counted. How was your race?

“I think the track just changed a lot more than I expected it to. That long run we were really bad – I was just hanging on. Jason (Ratcliff) and these guys let me complain on the radio and we made the right adjustments. That was a good restart at the end; I’m glad at least I could try to make it exciting. Congrats to Sammy (Smith) and I think he was the class of the field all day. His car looked so good, and he could do what he wanted. Just thankful to be here. Thank you to Toyota Genuine Parts – it was as fast as Xfinity 10 G – but I think that Sammy was just a little bit faster. I’ll try again next time.”

TRD PR