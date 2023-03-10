Friday, Mar 10

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway United Rentals 200 Race Preview

Xfinity Series News
Friday, Mar 10 0
Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway United Rentals 200 Race Preview AM Racing Photo

Driver: Brett Moffitt

 

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions

 

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

 

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

 

Spotter: Tony Raines

 

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1028

 

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

 

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

 

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:
 

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

 

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

 

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

 

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.  

 

Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the third of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

 

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

 

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

 

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

 

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Moffitt’s sixth start at the 1.0-mile speedway.

 

In his previous five efforts, he has delivered two top-10, three top-15s and five top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 season finale edition of the Xfinity Series Championship Race when Moffitt steered to a track best of eighth after starting 20th for Our Motorsports.

 

In addition to his previous five Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has two NASCAR Cup Series start at the Arizona race track to coincide with three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the desert, including a victory in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

 

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 1.0-mile to 2.0-mile in length, Moffitt has made 44 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 15 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.7.

 

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 87 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021.

 

In addition to 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

 

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team continued to showcase their speed in their race cars in this year’s edition of the West Coast Swing.

 

A solid practice result for the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Racing team was backed up with an impressive and career-best fourth-place qualifying effort by Moffitt in Sin City.

 

During the Alsco Uniforms 300, Moffitt contended for his second top-10 finish of the 2023 season, including earning stage points in Stage 1. However, the team’s early race success was hampered by pit road woes that ultimately resulted in a 22nd-place finish for the Grimes, Iowa. native.

 

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

 

He will crew chief for his 102nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at the 1.0-mile facility in Avondale, Ariz.

 

In his previous 101 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. 

 

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt). 

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

 

On Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix Raceway for the most part has been a good race track for me in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity Series. I love the type of racing that the track produces and you really have to apply yourself as the track changes throughout the race.

 

“We began the West Coast Swing with a top-10 finish and I’d enjoy nothing more than leave this year’s swing with another top-10 finish. I’m proud of the AM Racing team for their hard work and attention to detail.

 

“The West Coast Swing is a grueling stretch for the Xfinity Series teams but our AM Racing team has taken the challenges in stride and we look forward to finishing what we started last weekend in Las Vegas.”  

 

On 2023 Season Outlook: “There has been so much effort put into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and honestly, I am so excited about it. I cannot thank everyone on the AM Racing team enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me to lead them in the inaugural year.

 

“I believe we will exceed everyone’s expectations and not only will we challenge for race wins, but we will achieve them and contend for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship.” 

 

Race Information:

 

The United Rentals 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Sat., Mar. 11 from 10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. Qualifying follows at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 (Satellite Radio).  

 

AM Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RSS Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.