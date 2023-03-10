HCW Returns to Nascar at Phoenix With Gray Gaulding to Promote New Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR Xfinity driver Gray Gaulding are pleased to announce the return of associate sponsor HCW Development and Caesars Republic Scottsdale for participation at Saturday’s March 11th United Rentals 200 race event at Phoenix Raceway.

Gaulding will be running the latest Panini America NFT color blast paint scheme that he debuted one week ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “After visiting their Scottsdale property site earlier this week, I am so pumped to be representing the HCW and Caesars Republic Scottsdale brands this coming Saturday. I was so impressed to see the high quality of work and attention to detail they are putting into this project and cannot wait to see the final result early next year”, stated Gaulding.

HCW owned and operated hotel, Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a new lifestyle-hotel experience opening February 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ. This modern, 11 story landmark will be the first non-gaming brand for Caesars Entertainment nationwide offering 265 guestrooms, 20,000sf of event space, rooftop pool & lounge overlooking Camelback Mountain, and two signature restaurants by celebrated chef, author, and television personality, Giada De Laurentiis. The property is an exciting development for Caesars Entertainment that will bring its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty network to Scottsdale, introducing guests to a new destination where they can earn and redeem their rewards.



"We are excited to participate as a NASCAR sponsor and partner with driver Gray Gaulding to promote our Caesars Republic - Scottsdale development! Wishing Gray the best of luck this season and hoping he will achieve the level of success he had in 2019 when he ran the now two time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes on his hood” said Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer and President of HCW.

Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 4:30 PM ET Saturday, March 11th, 2023.

Gray Gaulding PR