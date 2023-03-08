Ryan Truex / No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra Preview - United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra News and Notes:

Ryan Truex will make his 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra. Truex has experience at the desert track having competed in six NXS races there over the years. In these races, he has one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, an average start of 11.0, and an average finish of 12.5. He also has one start at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and four in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: In 2011, Truex made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He ran six races for the organization and finished four of those races in the top 10. Truex ran seven races for JGR in 2012 adding on four more top-10’s and a pole award. 2022 saw Truex return to JGR for a six-race stint where he finished in the top-10 in three of those races.

RACE INFO: The NXS United Rentals 200 at Phoenix is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST on Saturday, March 11. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Ryan Truex: “I’m looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra this weekend for my first race of the year. I have a good bit of experience at Phoenix and have had some good finishes. I worked with Jason and the team last year so I’m hoping we can pick up where we left off and get the No. 19 a great finish this weekend.”

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 1 2 0 0 11.0 12.5

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 84 0 5 27 1 58 13.4 16.1

