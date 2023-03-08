Fox Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste to make 2023 debut for JCR at Phoenix

Jeremy Clements Racing is blessed to have Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg 1400 return as primary sponsors for 2023. Fox Sports and Spartan will make their season debut as co-primary sponsors this weekend at Phoenix Raceway and will sponsor five more races throughout the ’23 season. Also, JCR is pleased to welcome two new associates partners El Bandido Yankee Tequila and Barrio Queen, on board the #51 Machine for the United Rentals 200 Saturday, March 11th.

“I’m so grateful to have Fox Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste return this season. Ryan (Delaney), Mark (Mullen) and Mark (Nelson) are awesome to work with. They are great people and so supportive of us as they are of their customers.” Clements stated.

“We appreciate their enthusiasm for the sport, and everything they have done and continue to do for us, and we hope to have a great run for them on Saturday,” adds Clements.

Joining Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Quality Paintware, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX Race Products.

JCR PR