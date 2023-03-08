Stewart-Haas Racing: Phoenix NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• As this year’s West Coast Swing comes to an end with Saturday’s United Rentals 200, Cole Custer would like nothing more than to pick up where he left off in his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series outing at Phoenix Raceway in November 2019. At the same time, the driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and his team look to garner as much information as they can this weekend with their eyes also focused on their return to the desert mile oval 29 races hence, when they hope to be battling for the Xfinity Series championship during the Nov. 4 season finale. • The United Rentals 200 will be Custer’s seventh Xfinity Series start at Phoenix. After a 21st-place finish in his debut at the track in March 2017, he went on to never finish worse than eighth in his next five Xfinity Series starts there, highlighted by a second-place finish in the November 2019 race. Custer also has 12 starts outside of the Xfinity Series at Phoenix – six in the Cup Series with a best finish of ninth in March 2020, three in the Truck Series with a best finish of third in November 2014, and three in the K&N Pro Series West. His victory from the pole in March 2014, when he led a race-high 62 of 80 laps, was his best of his three K&N Pro Series West outings, with finishes of third and sixth in the other two starts. • Custer’s return to the Xfinity Series has been a roller coaster in terms of results, but the speed in his Haas Automation Mustang has been evident each of the first three weekends. He earned a ninth-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, his best finish at the track. The following week at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, he won the opening two stages and led 46 laps before a cut right-front tire relegated him to a 27th-place finish. Last weekend at Las Vegas, Custer qualified third but was forced to start from the rear of the field after going to a backup car due to damage sustained from the Fontana race. He worked his way up to 12th, where he finished the race, despite struggling with the balance of his No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang. Custer is currently seventh in the Xfinity Series points standings.