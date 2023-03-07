RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

"Phoenix this weekend will be the first time I go back to a track for a second time with Sam Hunt Racing. We know what we needed to be better last time, and feel good about the changes we’ve made for this time. Phoenix has always been one of my favorite tracks, because it’s so unique drives like a hybrid between a short track and an intermediate track. We haven’t had the smoothest of races so far this year, but I feel like we’ve recovered respectably in each one. I think we’re due for a clean race finally to start building momentum for the season and show what we can do on a good day. Hopefully we’ll have some better luck at putting the Fire Dept. Coffee Toyota GR Supra up front this week! It’s only a matter of time."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra