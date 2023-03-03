Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Alsco Uniforms 300 Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the second of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Las Vegas Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Moffitt’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile speedway. In his previous five efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2022 spring edition of the Alsco Uniforms 300 when Moffitt steered to a track best of eighth after starting 13th for Our Motorsports. In addition to his previous five Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at the Southern Nevada race track in 2015 driving for Front Row Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Moffitt has made 43 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 15 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 86 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. In addition to 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway | Production Alliance Group 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team came out swinging in the opening round of this year’s West Coast Swing. After inclement weather – including rain and snow canceled practice, qualifying and the eventual postponement of the second race of the Xfinity Series season, the team shined under the Southern Californian lights immediately following the NASCAR Cup Series on February 26th. Starting 25th based on NASCAR’s metric system, Moffit wasted no time maneuvering his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang through the field and hovered inside the top-15 for the majority of the race. Great work by crew chief Joe Williams allowed Moffitt to make significant gains during Stage 3 to earn a ninth-place finish at the checkered flag. With Moffitt behind the wheel, AM Racing scored a top-10 finish in just their second NASCAR Xfinity Series start. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will crew chief for his 101st NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at the 1.5-mile facility in Sin City. In his previous 100 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).