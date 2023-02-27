Production Alliance 300 Post Race Report

Auto Club Speedway | Production Alliance 300

Team: No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro

Driver: Blaine Perkins

Start: 33rd

Finish: 31st; Running (149 | 150 laps completed)

Driver Points Position: 37th | Owner Points Position: 38th



Race Recap: Rain and snow led to the postponement of Saturday's Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The field was set by the metric, which gave Blaine Perkins a 33rd place starting spot. The race went green shortly after 5:15pm PT, and from then the theme of the night was a tight race car. Crew chief Mike Hillman Sr made swings at every opportunity to loosen up the 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevy, and made the car better throughout the night. Even as the car was made better through the race, the 07 was still too tight on the exit of the corners down the stretch. The final race on the 2.0 mile layout at Auto Club proved to be a good learning experience for Blaine and Hillman, as this was just the second race together, and helps build the notebook moving forward.

Blaine Perkins Quote: “Big learning day for us on the 07 AUTOParkIt Chevy today. It was great having the opportunity to race at my home track of Auto Club before its reconfiguration. Looking forwardto building off this weekend heading into Las Vegas, and trying to finish the west coast swing strong."

Next Up: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sat., March 4, 2023, live on FOX Sports 1 | Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.





SS Greenlight Racing PR