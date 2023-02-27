Monday, Feb 27

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Lead Laps, Show Consistency at Auto Club Speedway
 

“The result do not show how strong our Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was today at Auto Club Speedway. I was able to drive to the front pretty quickly, then the spin happened. I was fortunate to not smoke the wall there. The damage actually took the balance from free to tight and brought us to life. I drove back to the front by the beginning of stage three, but in the long run, the spin didn’t help our day. We lost a set of tires to the top guys and that took away our shot to win at the end. Our No. 2 team is in a much better situation now than I feel we were last year here though. To be able to drive to the front, race those guys, and get the lead, felt good. We learned a lot tonight from how the car reacts in traffic. They get really sideways when you’re around people, which is experience that will pay off in future races. On to Las Vegas.” 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Continue to Lead Driver's Point Standings Following Strong Performance at Auto Club Speedway

 

“Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was not the best tonight, but our No. 21 team continued to battle. I’m proud of the fight to come back and finish sixth. It gives our group something to build on in the coming weeks. Overall, we struggled on restarts and with the handling of our Camaro. We fired off tight, got freed up, and then next thing I know, I was spinning the tires off the corner. The track kind of threw me for a loop tonight - starting during the day and ending in night. I’m not sure if that had something to do with our handling issues, but we will take our sixth-place finish and go back to work. Everyone at RCR wants to win and we will try again next week in Vegas.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

