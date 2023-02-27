Nemechek Scores Win at Final Race at Auto Club Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek earned his first victory of the season after leading 49 of the 150 laps in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. It is Nemechek’s first victory of the season and third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of his career.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Auto Club Speedway

Race 2 of 33 – 300 miles, 150 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

2nd, Sam Mayer*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Chandler Smith*

5th, Josh Berry*

11th, JOE GRAF JR.

13th, KAZ GRALA

19th, SAMMY SMITH

29th, JOEY GASE

36th, TYLER REDDICK

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Vons/Albertsons Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you describe how good the race car was here today?

“My guys gave me one hell of a race car. This Toyota GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity 10G – if not faster. I can thank everyone enough. Vons, Albertsons – all of our great partners, Toyota, TRD, Coach (Joe) Gibbs for the opportunity – everyone that was involved to put this whole deal together. I feel like it’s one of the best opportunities that I’ve had in my career. Two races in – we are executing pretty well. I’m happy to work with this whole group. I’m confident in our team. Can’t thank Coach enough – just wish Coy was here to celebrate with us.”

How big is to get this type of rhythm this early in the season?

“We have momentum on our side right now. I’ve peak too early in years past, so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling all year long. I’m confident in this whole team, confident in all of our guys – everyone at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), the motor shop, Toyota, TRD – just can’t thank everyone enough. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and the plan of stepping back to move back up the ranks is paying off so far.”

What does it mean to be the final winner at this race track?

“It’s cool. To write my name in history as the final winner at this two-mile oval – what a great place. You can run all of the lanes. You slip and slide around. The seams are treacherous – but after Kyle (Busch) won – there’s been a lot of doubt, I feel like from fans about Ben (Beshore) coming back to be my crew chief. After Kyle won the race, I texted Ben. He came up to the box and I told him that it was our turn to go get one, and now here we are.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Fire Department Coffee Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 13th

How was your race?

“I feel like our Fire Department Coffee No. 26 GR Supra was pretty good. I actually think we were a top-10 car. We had some fuel pickup issues that plagued us down the straightaways all night long, but even with the issue, we were a really solid top-15 car all night, and ran there all night. We ended up finishing 13th. I think if that last caution or two had not come out, we were probably going to be p11. All-in-all really solid night for our Sam Hunt Racing team – we salvaged the best finish that we could and got out of here with some good points and a pretty clean car for Vegas. I feel like we checked all of our boxes and we will clean up whatever that issue was and be good going into Vegas knowing that. I definitely think this was very promsing for me for the season as a whole. I feel like we can run with the guys that we need to be running with to make a run at this thing for the Playoffs. I’m really excited about tonight and excited to be coming out of here with a 13th-place finish with all things considered.”

