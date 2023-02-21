RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Auto Club Speedway

"We didn’t have the best luck at Daytona, so I’m really looking forward to heading out West and getting a real look at how we stack up against the field. Fontana has always been one of my favorite tracks, and it is one that I feel suits my driving style. We’ll be welcoming Fire Dept. Coffee on board our No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the first time this season, which always provides a little added motivation to run up front. This season is going to be all about maximizing points each weekend, so I’m ready to focus on the big picture out in California."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra