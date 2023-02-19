Promising Start Halted By Early Contact

Team: No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro

Driver: Blaine Perkins

Start: 27th

Finish: 37th; Out-Accident (19 | 120 laps completed)

Driver Points Position: 36th | Owner Points Position: 37th



Race Recap: Taking the green flag in the Beef. It's What's For Dinner 300 in the 27th position, Perkins wasted no time in heading to the front. The first caution of the evening came out on lap 8. The 07 team would stay out under caution and would restart the race in the 14th position. Perkins would crack the Top 10 for the first time on lap 17. Unfortunately, the night would come to an end on lap 19 after contact in the left rear would turn Perkins into car #11 before sliding into the inside wall.

Blaine Perkins Quote: “An unfortunate way to end our season opener at Daytona. The SS GreenLight Racing guys brought me a real fast 07 Chevy. Really want to thank AUTOParkIt.com for coming on board this weekend. I was really looking forward to putting them out front today when we were caught up in wreck that wasn't really anything of our doing. We just have to put our heads down and move on to the west coast swing and have a really good next few weeks. We'll put this one behind us...32 races to go.

Next Up: Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on Sat., February 25, 2023, live on FOX Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

SS Greenlight Racing PR