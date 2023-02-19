RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, and it was fun to run up front today. I wish we could have battled to the end of the race, but unfortunately we became a product of speedway racing. I raced from 16th to sixth late in Stage 1, but overall I was just trying to be patient, log laps and put myself in a good position for the end of the race so that we could have a shot at the win. I was running second in line up top, and just trying to drag and not hit a car. I saw my teammate dive low in Turns 3 and 4, and I thought about going with him, but I had another Chevy in front of me, so I decided to ride since the bottom lane wasn't really rolling yet. He wasn’t doing a great job of keeping a good gap to me and I had to check up for him, which caused the No. 48 car to get into the back of me. I got loose and into the wall. It wasn’t the start we wanted to our season, but we’ll regroup and head to the West Coast with another solid chance at winning.” -Sheldon Creed