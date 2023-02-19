Monday, Feb 20

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway NK Photography Photo

Strong Run Ends Early for Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team at Daytona International Speedway
 

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, and it was fun to run up front today. I wish we could have battled to the end of the race, but unfortunately we became a product of speedway racing. I raced from 16th to sixth late in Stage 1, but overall I was just trying to be patient, log laps and put myself in a good position for the end of the race so that we could have a shot at the win. I was running second in line up top, and just trying to drag and not hit a car. I saw my teammate dive low in Turns 3 and 4, and I thought about going with him, but I had another Chevy in front of me, so I decided to ride since the bottom lane wasn't really rolling yet. He wasn’t doing a great job of keeping a good gap to me and I had to check up for him, which caused the No. 48 car to get into the back of me. I got loose and into the wall. It wasn’t the start we wanted to our season, but we’ll regroup and head to the West Coast with another solid chance at winning.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Earns Thrilling Victory in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet to Become Repeat Winner at Daytona International Speedway

 

1st

1st

1st

“I have no idea how I pulled that off, but I’m so proud of everyone at RCR, ECR and on this No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team. When i chose the outside line, I didn't feel like it was that great all day, but I knew the No. 78 car would stay with me. He was pretty committed, and when I saw the No. 1 car and the No. 7 car get together, I just went to squeeze him. He started getting loose, and you can't lift on the last lap. I hope that everyone is okay. There was a flip there, and a lot of wrecking. As soon as the caution lights came on, I thought I had it, but it is so close. To get back to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway is really special. This makes it three wins for me now - two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series one in the NASCAR Truck Series here. I hope all of the fans enjoyed the race. It was such a blast for me as a driver.”

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

