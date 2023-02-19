Transcripts: Justin Allgaier - Pit Road Interview

Q. Justin, you led 36 laps, a really good car here tonight. You needed just a little bit more. What could you have even done at the end?

JUSTIN ALLGAIER: I've been short my whole life, so I guess it's just fitting. But really proud of everybody at JR Motorsports. Our Chevy Camaros tonight were absolutely blazing fast.

Obviously I'm glad Sam is okay. He had a heck of a run there at the end, and I hated that Josh ran out of gas.

Just really proud of everybody on our team. This whole team has worked their guts out. To carry the Brandt 70 years, to have the platinum anniversary on the car, and to have the adversity we had tonight, to go to the back and have that spin and just battle our way through, it's crazy how fast our car was tonight and how good we were in traffic. Jim Pohlman has done a fantastic job and this whole 7 team.

Just disappointing. I thought I could get enough of a draft off of that 8 car and maybe they couldn't catch me, but I just got too far out there, and that was really all it came down to. But proud of our team, proud of everybody at JR Motorsports. Obviously all of our partners, Chevrolet, Hendrick engine shop, just really proud of the effort that we put in, and I think we've got a lot to walk out of here with our confidence high, and we'll go on next week to California, and I think we'll be equally as fast.

