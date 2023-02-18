Big Machine Racing Doubles Up for Daytona

Big Machine Racing proudly announced earlier this month that the team would run a second car in Daytona for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. This will mark the first time Big Machine Racing has fielded two cars as the team continues to grow in the pursuit of success. The race will be broadcast live Saturday, February 18th, at 5:00pm ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This weekend’s race will be Parker Kligerman’s first start since signing his full-time deal with Big Machine Racing owner, Scott Borchetta, late last year. Kligerman made his Big Machine Racing debut last October, at the Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman can be seen in the No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet.

The second car will be driven by Jade Buford, who started his NASCAR career with the team in 2001. Buford will drive the No. 5 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet and will feature Big Machine Vodka Double SPIKED Coolers.

NASCAR on TV



Saturday, Feb. 18

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona, FS1

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona

Big Machine Racing PR