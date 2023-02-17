First Time NASCAR Sponsor HCW Joins With Gray Gaulding to Promote New Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel

– Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR Xfinity driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce that new associate sponsor HCW Development and Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be participating at several Xfinity race events throughout 2023. The partnership debut commences at tomorrow’s February 18th “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.300 at Daytona International Speedway.



Gaulding will be strapping in the seat once again this weekend showcasing the original red and yellow Panini America paint scheme that resulted in 2 top-10 finishes in 2019. “After watching Patrick Mahomes win his second Super Bowl this past weekend” Gaulding stated, “I cannot wait to get back on the track and pick up where we left off. I feel that I have unfinished business and that with outstanding partners like HCW and Caesars Republic Scottsdale, we can get back to having a chance at making the playoffs.”



HCW owned and operated hotel, Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a new lifestyle-hotel experience opening February 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ. This modern, 11 story landmark will be the first non-gaming brand for Caesars Entertainment nationwide offering 265 guestrooms, 20,000sf of event space, rooftop pool & lounge overlooking Camelback Mountain, and two signature restaurants by celebrated chef, author, and television personality, Giada De Laurentiis. The property is an exciting development for Caesars Entertainment that will bring its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty network to Scottsdale, introducing guests to a new destination where they can earn and redeem their rewards.



"We are excited to participate as a NASCAR sponsor and partner with driver Gray Gaulding to promote our Caesars Republic - Scottsdale development! Wishing Gray the best of luck this season and hoping he will achieve the level of success he had in 2019 when he ran the now two time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes on his hood” said Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer and President of HCW.



Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting tomorrow at 5:00 PM ET Saturday, February 18th, 2023.



Gray Gaulding PR