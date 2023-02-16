Sammy Smith / No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra Preview – Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

2022 SEASON RECAP: Smith made his NXS debut in 2022 at Road America and competed in eight more races throughout the remainder of the season in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota GR Supra. He finished in the top-10 three times with a best finish of third at Watkins Glen. Smith exhibited talent that landed him a full-time ride back in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in 2023.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). He will be competing against Parker Retzlaff throughout the year for the honor.

ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Mendeering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Brandon Jones at Martinsville in April 2022. His teams have collected 53 top-five finishes, 110 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2023 NXS Seasons.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NXS Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, February 18. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM, and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “I am excited to get back in the No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra this weekend and kick off the 2023 season. The team has been working hard at the shop to give me a good car for the race and I’ve been preparing to do my job on the track. I think we all learned some good things in the off-season that will help us throughout the year, but we’re ready to get a solid start to the season this weekend in Daytona.”

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 38.0

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 0 1 3 0 18 6.9 17.6

JGR PR