Myatt Snider / No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra Preview – Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SNIDER AT DAYTONA: Myatt Snider has competed at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) six times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Snider started from the pole position in his track debut in 2020 and his best finish came in February 2021 where he took the checkered flag in 7th place. Snider has two top-10 finishes, 22 laps led, an average start of 18.2, and an average finish of 16.8 at DIS. In this race last year, he was in position to secure another top-10 finish before being sent end-over-end into the catchfence going down the backstretch. This weekend's race will be Snider's 100 th career NXS start.

This weekend's race will be Snider's 100 career NXS start. JGR DEBUT: DIS will be Snider's debut with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as a driver, but he is no stranger to working with JGR or the team's crew chief, Jason Ratcliff. Snider worked in various departments at JGR from 2011-2015. He also worked under Ratcliff on JGR's No. 20 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) car driven by Matt Kenseth in 2013.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in year 18 under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 NXS Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 54 NXS wins across five different drivers, including current JGR NCS driver, Christopher Bell. He has 15 NASCAR Cup Series wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

NO. 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers on the schedule as of Daytona are Snider, Joe Graf Jr, Connor Mosack, and Ryan Truex. Snider will run six races - DIS, Portland Raceway, the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Snider's 2023 NXS season.

RACE INFO: The NXS Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, February 18. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM, and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Myatt Snider: “I’m pumped for the upcoming race at Daytona. This Saturday we'll have a great chance to put my No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra at the front. I’ve been at the shop preparing for this weekend and know Jason and the 19 team are bringing a great car. Their effort, knowledge, and well-tuned process are giving me a lot of confidence going into the race. We’ll do a little bit of fine-tuning on Friday during practice and will put our best efforts in for qualifying on Saturday morning. Daytona can get crazy so managing the race, working with our Toyota teammates, and keeping our car clean will be important as we chase a win."

Snider’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 0 2 1 22 18.2 16.8

Snider’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 99 1 4 21 1 62 19.2 19.8

JGR PR