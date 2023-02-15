Rich Mar Florists to sponsor Ryan Ellis in multi-race deal

NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Rich Mar Florists will have a multi-race partnership with the No.43 Chevrolet team in the 2023 season. Rich Mar has supported Ellis since 2021 in multiple races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and twice at the “super bowl of midget racing,” the Chili Bowl Nationals. Rich Mar Florists is slated to partner with Ellis in at least three events, with the largest on-car presence at their home race and partner facility, Pocono Raceway.



Rich Mar Florist has been the Lehigh Valley's local florist since 1955. From small beginnings, the company has grown to provide floral arrangements at events large and small across the country. The family-owned business has been involved in motorsports 2019. They have supported drivers and teams of all sizes, even creating their own racing brand, Rich Mar Florist Racing.



Rich Mar Florist Racing has sponsored drivers competing in NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck series, 410 and 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Dirt Midgets, IndyCar, and more. They’re also partnered with major venues such as Pocono Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and Dover Motor Speedway. They have large partnerships outside of motorsports, including the U.S. Open, AHL partnerships with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins, and MILB with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.



“Representing Rich Mar and the Morrissey family means a lot to me. Like many other sponsors I have, the Morrissey family has become far more than sponsors - we’re great friends and chat almost daily. To have the support of a family-owned company and small business like Rich Mar is very meaningful - we try to do all we can to bring them business and find new ways to make the partnership as beneficial as possible. I hope every NASCAR fan considers using Rich Mar for their next holiday or event - my wife loves the flowers I get here from Rich Mar, and everyone I’ve ever purchased for has been blown away at the quality of product and service they provide,” said Ellis, driver of the No.43 Rich Mar Florists Chevy.



“We are excited to be back with Ryan and APR. Ryan has carried our brand for three seasons now and has helped expand our presence in motorsports and sports in general. Our relationship with Ryan extends much further than the racetrack. It is wonderful to have a talented driver representing your brand and a great friend, too,” said Jonathan Morrissey, co-owner of Rich Mar Florists.



“It’s great to have Rich Mar back with us and on the 43 car with Ryan Ellis,” said David Schildhouse, Vice President of Alpha Prime Racing. “Jonathan and his team are long time supporters of racing but more importantly, of Ryan Ellis, and we’re thrilled to see that relationship continue here in 2023.”



APR PR