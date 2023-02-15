Wednesday, Feb 15

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Daytona International Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Feb 15 38
RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Daytona International Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300
  • Date: Saturday, February 18
  • Time: 5:00PM ET
  • Track: Daytona International Speedway
  • Distance: 120 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 60 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, February 17
  • Time: 4:35-5:25PM EST
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 18
  • Time: 11:30AM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS DAYTONA STATS
 
 
PARKER CHASE
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 19th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 8th (Gdovic - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase and the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra team will kick off the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on Saturday, February 18.
 
  • The #Beef300 at DIS will mark Chase's NXS Superspeedway debut.
 
  • Chase finished second in the ARCA Menards Series event at DIS in 2022 after starting in the third position, solidifying his highest-career ARCA finish.
 
  • Chase has made two starts with Sam Hunt Racing in his NXS career.
 
  • As previously announced, Chase will compete in multiple races in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NXS season.
  • Races following the Beef 300 at DIS are to be announced.
 
  • Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the Beef 300.
  • About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.
  • Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
  • Kris Bowen will serve as crew chief for the 24 team throughout the 2023 season. Bowen joined Sam Hunt Racing over the offseason, and he has been a key component to the organization. Bowen served as crew chief of the No. 02 NXS entry in 2022.
  • Nick Payne, who is the full-time spotter for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 NCS team, joins Sam Hunt Racing as the spotter for the No. 24 entry throughout the year.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series superspeedway debut this weekend at Daytona. I had success there in the ARCA car last year and grabbed a career-best finish. I'm excited to get back to the track with Sam and the team. We learned a lot last year with our races at COTA and Portland. We had two really fast GR Supras during those races, and I know that they've prepared me another quick car for this weekend."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra
 
 
"I’m excited to kick off the year with our new 24 group and to see Parker and the team get to work. A lot of hours and preparation have gone in to building this program over the offseason, and I know Parker is prepared to execute as the first driver behind the wheel. The team has worked really hard on the race car, and I’m hopeful that we not only have speed, but can put ourselves in a good position and make it the distance for a potential one-two punch with Kaz."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway Rich Mar Florists to sponsor Ryan Ellis in multi-race deal »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.