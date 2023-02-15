RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway

"Finally, it’s race week! For the first time in years, I’m going to Daytona with a full season ahead of me. The last time that was the case, I ended up in Victory Lane and locked into the playoffs. Our Sam Hunt Racing team has been working tirelessly all winter to be ready for this moment, and we absolutely are. We’re excited to welcome Island Coastal Lager to the race track for the first time on our No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, with what I think will be one of the best looking race cars this year. Let’s get 2023 started!"

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra