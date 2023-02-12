David Starr Joins Our Motorsports for a Select Number of Races 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

NASCAR driver David Starr in conjunction with Chris Our along with his daughter Mary Our and Co-Owner Vic Reynolds of OUR Motorsports announced today that David Starr will join the organization and drive the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for a select number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Starr will begin his 25th season racing in NASCAR’s three national racing series with the Welcome, N.C.-based team in Saturday’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300.

Fox News’ Bret Baier (Special Report) and Boulevard will serve as Starr’s primary partners for the Daytona opener.

“After 25 years in the sport, I am so honored to still get the opportunity to run in one of NASCAR’s top series. Since I was a young boy, this has been a dream of mine and it is awesome to still be living out this dream,” Starr said. “That burning desire to race, compete, and win is still alive for me and I would like to continue to race as long as I can.”

“I am over the top excited to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity series another year. I would like to thank OUR Motorsports, Chris Our and Vic Reynolds, for giving me this opportunity. A huge thank you to Bret Baier for partnering with us for another season. I am so grateful for all of the fans, race teams, and companies who have supported and believed in me throughout the years,” said Starr.

“David is the perfect fit for what we are trying to build. We learned very valuable lessons, both professionally and personally last year. The program that we are building is based on those lessons. It is going to take time, precision, and steady execution,” Reynolds said. “David brings much more to us than his proven driving talent. You see, David brings something else to us here that is being overlooked and we like that. We would rather show what that is than put it in a press release.”

Bret Baier is the Chief Political Anchor for Fox News and Anchor and Executive Editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier” which airs weekdays at 6pm EST on The Fox News Channel. Prior to that, Baier was Chief White House Correspondent and National Security Correspondent for Fox News. Baier is also the author of five New York Times best-sellers, which have been featured previously on Starr’s race cars. Baier currently ranks #1 in news shows on cable news and is considered to be the most fair newscast on television among viewers and industry peers.

Boulevard, joins Baier in partnership with Starr for the upcoming season. Boulevard is a tech-enabled mentor system that provides companies with impactful employee engagement opportunities as well as creating an immediate and measurable pipeline of high quality matched talent.

For more on David Starr, like him on Facebook (David Starr Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@starr_racing) and Twitter (@starr_racing).

For more on OUR Motorsports, please visit www.ourmotorsportsgroup.com and follow us on social media. Twitter (@OurMotorsports), Instagram (@our_motorsports), and Facebook (Our Motorsports).

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 18 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 19 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

David Starr PR