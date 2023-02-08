HUMBL® Announces Marketing Program with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Joey Gase For the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Race at Daytona International Speedway

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing program with Joey Gase, co-owner and driver of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team, for his race at the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

As part of the marketing sponsorship, HUMBL logo signage will be displayed on the deck lid of the Joey Gase race car during the Daytona 300.

HUMBL will also activate its sponsorship across the HUMBL Platform through its search engine, social media and authenticated, signed merchandise. Gase will connect with fans on the HUMBL social media platform through his independently verified profile; as well as help educate HUMBL customers and racing fans on the importance of real profiles, products, ratings and reviews.

Joey Gase also works with sponsors such as the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), focusing on the importance of authentic merchandise and products versus counterfeits in their global “Go For Real” campaign.

“HUMBL is excited to partner with an owner and driver like Joey Gase. His work around the importance of authentic brands, reviews and merchandise, is a perfect showcase for educating new HUMBL customers and racing fans on verified profiles and products,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

The HUMBL platform pairs consumers with products such as a HUMBL digital wallet, search engine, social media, tickets and sports merchandise.

HUMBL has added select merchandise and digital collectibles to the “Verified by BLOCKS” and “BLOCKS Registry” program, for additional search engine visibility and authentication of digital and physical goods, and will be expanding on the program in the months ahead.

“The goal of HUMBL is to pair customers with other individuals and sellers that have been verified online. We believe this is important for consumer safety and improved quality of interactions and commerce on the web,” said Foote.

HUMBL PR