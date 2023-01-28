Joe Graf Jr. Joins RSS Racing for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

RSS Racing and Joe Graf Jr. jointly announced today that the veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will join the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team for a majority of the season beginning with the Beef. It’s. What’s. For. Dinner 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2023. Graf Jr. will continue his relationship with Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing through RSS Racing for his fourth season on the circuit.

The former ARCA Menards Series winner will pilot an RSS Racing Ford Mustang in a minimum of 28 Xfinity Series events, including Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April, the site of his career-best finish achieved during the 2022 season.

Veteran crew chief Steve Addington will lead Graf’s efforts at RSS Racing beginning at Daytona.

“I am very appreciative to be welcomed into the RSS Racing family,” said Joe Graf Jr. “I am opening a new chapter in my Xfinity Series career in 2023 and I am determined to make it my best yet.

“I’m looking forward to having Ryan (Sieg) who is not only respected in the garage as my teammate but also driving for a family-owned team is certainly going to bring back memories. I hope we are able to make some new memories of our own this season with all of our great marketing partners.”

In his move to RSS Racing, Graf Jr. will bring a batch of previous marketing partners including Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal®, G-Coin, Gtechniq and JACOB Companies. He will also introduce a new primary marketing partner Lefcourt Brothers Racing, a group of exotic car collectors, enthusiasts and investors.

"My brother Jeff and I have been fans of motorsports our entire lives. Jeff even owns a local racetrack," said Lefcourt Brothers Racing co-owner Jonathan Lefcourt. "We have both spent many years cultivating extensive exotic car collections. Lefcourt Brothers Racing has given us the opportunity to be more involved in racing and to support a talented young driver."

Bucked Up (buckedup.com/energy) started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Based in Los Gatos, California, CoverSeal® (getcoverseal.com) protects vehicles, grills, and furniture with innovative patented design. Each weatherproof CoverSeal® product offers a 360-degree weighted bottom, sealing it effortlessly to the ground and prevents rodents from getting inside. This patented innovation also keeps the cover on in high winds.

CoverSeal® solves several issues not addressed by other products. We keep things out that would degrade your investment in your prized car, patio furniture, barbecue, or many other things you can choose to store under our covers.

G-Coin (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where one G-Coin® is 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, sustainably sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar.

G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near real-time settlement. With G-Coin® you now can buy, sell, and track the value of your gold from the convenience of your smartphone.

In 2004, scientists at Gtechniq created a superior line of products aimed at perfecting all vehicle surfaces. And over the last 20 years, these products have been continually improved to provide a range that outshines and outlasts the competition.

Gtechniq’s line of surface preparation and finishing products are designed to clean, polish, and protect all automotive, marine and bike interiors and exteriors, in a way no traditional wax applications can match.

“Without the support of my longtime partners this season would not have been possible,” added Graf Jr. “It means a lot to continue to have the support of Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal®, G-Coin and Gtechniq while welcoming Lefcourt Brothers Racing front and center this season.

“I will work hard to continue to build their brands through our marketing initiatives while looking forward to having the opportunity to race near the front in their colors with RSS Racing in 2023.”

With the addition of Graf Jr., RSS Racing will field at least two full-time Xfinity Series entries this season with Ryan Sieg and Graf Jr.

Additional announcements from RSS Racing are pending.

“We saw the improvement of Joe’s on-track performance during the course of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and we believe he can continue that progression with RSS Racing this season,” said team spokesperson Rod Sieg.

“Joe brings a welcomed enthusiasm with a determined focus to help make 2023 one of the best

seasons yet for RSS Racing.”

For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube.

Joe Graf PR