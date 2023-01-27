Rajah Caruth returns to Alpha Prime Racing in 2023

Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce that Rajah Caruth will be returning to the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.

“Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”

Caruth made 7 starts in the Xfinity Series in 2022, all with APR, and experienced the highs and lows of competing at the second highest level in NASCAR. Despite 2 DNFs in his first 4 starts, Rajah finished his campaign with 3 straight top-20 finishes including a 12th place run at Martinsville last October. For Rajah, his desire to return to APR was not only fueled by the performance of the team but also the people within it.

"I'm so enthused to bolster my NASCAR schedule this year by returning to Alpha Prime Racing for some Xfinity races,” said Caruth. “Tommy and his family took a chance on me before I had even ran an ARCA race, and to represent them as well as Caesar (Bacarella), his family and every man and woman in the APR fold is a blessing. I can't wait to build on the finishes we put together late last year and continue to show what both myself and this team is capable of.”

Details regarding sponsorship and Rajah’s scheduled events will come at a future date.

APR PR