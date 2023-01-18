Wednesday, Jan 18

Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Jan 18 44

Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season.

On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'.

"Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year. However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority," Cassill tweeted. "During this period, I'll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win."

Last season, Cassill piloted the No. 10 Chevrolet to five top-five finishes with a best run of second at Martinsville.

No plans for the 10 car have been announced by Kaulig Racing.

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Tags
« JRM Helps Commemorate BRANDT’s 70th Anniversary Celebration Island Brands USA Partners with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing in 2023 »
Michael Nebbia

Michael has been a motorsports fan since the age of 5. His childhood favorite drivers include Jeff Gordon and Helio Castroneves. In the past, he has written for Metsmerized Online and Frontstretch. He is an avid Chase Elliott fan, enjoys Taylor Swift and is an avid New York sports fan. Michael graduated from Hightstown (NJ) High School in 2012, Mercer County (NJ) Community College in 2016 with his Associates’ Degree in Journalism and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2019 with his Bachelors’ Degree in Communication Studies.

 

Contact Michael: Email  

  

Latest from Michael Nebbia

Related items

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.