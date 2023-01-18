Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023

Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season.

On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'.

"Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year. However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority," Cassill tweeted. "During this period, I'll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win."

Last season, Cassill piloted the No. 10 Chevrolet to five top-five finishes with a best run of second at Martinsville.

No plans for the 10 car have been announced by Kaulig Racing.