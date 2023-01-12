Sam Hunt Racing Announces Connor Mosack's 20-Race Schedule

As previously announced, Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in 20 races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Mosack, who is an established road course racer via the Pirelli TransAm TA2 series, will expand his NXS resume beyond road course racing in 2023, kicking off his season at Phoenix Raceway. Mosack will compete at all track types on the NXS schedule.

Mosack's schedule is as follows:

March 11 - Phoenix Raceway

March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 25 - Circuit of the Americas

April 15 - Martinsville Speedway

May 27 - Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3 - Portland International Raceway

June 10 - Sonoma Raceway

June 24 - Nashville Superspeedway

July 15 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

August 5 - Michigan International Speedway

August 12 - Indianapolis Road Course

August 19 - Watkins Glen International

August 25 - Daytona International Speedway

September 9 - Kansas Speedway

September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway

October 7 - The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway

October 14 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

October 21 - Homestead-Miami Speedway

October 28 - Martinsville Speedway

November 4 - Phoenix Raceway

Partnership information and the balance of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra team schedule is to be announced.