Stefan Parsons returns to Alpha Prime Racing in 2023

Alpha Prime Racing is pleased to announce that Stefan Parsons will be returning for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.



“It’s a huge boost to our program to keep a driver like Stefan in the building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “His talent brought some incredible results to our team in 2022 and he believes in what we are building here at APR. We look at Stefan as a core piece of our upwards growth trajectory and bringing him back to our roster was a top priority this offseason.”



Parsons made 12 starts for Alpha Prime Racing in 2022 and delivered a number of outstanding performances highlighted by an 8th-place finish at Bristol. While there was a lot to celebrate in 2022, the second generation driver feels like he’s right where he wants to be for 2023.



"I'm super excited to be able to call Alpha Prime home again in 2023,” said Parsons. “I can't wait to build on the momentum we gained in the last half of 2022. None of this would be possible without the incredible support of Tommy Joe and Caesar at APR, Mark Sokal and Melissa Clark. I’m so thankful for this opportunity to continue representing SOKAL and Alpha Prime Racing!"



Details regarding sponsorship and the races that Stefan will compete in will come at a future date.



APR PR